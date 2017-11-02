Poetry competition to be launched in town

This Friday sees the launch of the 2018 SlamJam competition which takes place at the The National Centre for Craft and Design in Sleaford.

SlamJam is a performance based writing competition for secondary school students throughout the East Midlands.

Teachers are invited to see how this event will benefit their students.

It kicks off at 1.30pm with Peterborough-based artist and educator Mark Grist performing some of his poems.

Mark writes poems and live shows that tour all around the world.

Recent commissions have included work for The Royal Institute, BBC Radio 1, Radio 1 Xtra, Channel 4 and Film 4. SlamJam is a performance based writing competition for secondary school students and this will be the ninth year that SlamJam has been run in Lincolnshire and the East Midlands.

Organiser Chris Milnes says: “The quality and originality of the entries in previous years has been outstanding, SlamJam is a powerful way of introducing students to a variety of written genres, as well as giving them the unforgettable experience of performing their own work to a real audience.”

Choosing to write a poem, a story or a dramatic monologue, students consider the effect they want to have on an audience, and craft their writing accordingly. Then, with feedback from their peers, they rehearse their performance until it has the desired effect.

Performances must last no more than three minutes and no costumes or props are allowed. It is all about the quality of the writing, and of the performance. The process is ultimately competitive, but the journey is about the enjoyment of creative writing, and sharing it with an audience, building confidence while having fun. The event is backed by Lindum Rotary Club. Teachers are invited to hear about the competition from people who have had first-hand experience of the ways in which it can enhance their curriculum.

They will be able to pick up some teaching resources as well as exchange ideas – and be able to see how SlamJam can be good for their students.