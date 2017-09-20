Princess Anne to open regenerated Heckington windmill complex

HRH The Princess Royal, Princess Anne will officially open the renovation project at Heckington Windmill next month, it has been revealed.

According to her official diary of engagements on the Royal Family’s website, the princess will be attending the unique eight-sailed mill during a visit to the county on October 13.

It has undergone a major regeneration programme funded by over a dozen organisations including £1.4 million from the Heritage Lottery, over the last two to three years, with work on site completed by Sleaford builders Newman Moore in July in time for the summer season.

The work has seen new sails installed on the mill and building work to convert the old granary, cart shed and garage on the site into a visitor centre and toilets. The Mill House was upgraded to become a fully fledged cafe with historical interpretation rooms and displays.

The old bakehouse was converted back into a working kitchen and demonstration area.

Interpretation and display boards have now been installed in the granary and visitors have already been loving the hands-on activities and displays on offer.

As well as officially opening the mill complex, the Princess Royal will also attend the 30th Anniversary of Lintran and open its new premises at Brentwood House, Lincoln Road in Faldingworth, and as patron of the Sense charity will attend the Bourne Day Service in Bourne.