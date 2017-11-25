Pupils help launch SlamJam

Schoolchildren in Sleaford and Ruskington have taken part in a writing workshop led by acclaimed poet and rapper Mark Grist.

Pupils from St George’s Academy, in Sleaford and Ruskington, were among those involved in the session, held recently at the National Centre for Craft and Design, in Sleaford, to help launch the 2018 SlamJam competiton.

SlamJam is a regional spoken word competition for secondary school students.

Now in its 10th year, it gives young people the chance to write and perform on a subject of their choice.

After experimenting with different ideas for writing their own performance poems, the pupils were able to entertain an audience of invited guests at the launch event.

Jan Kemp, SlamJam creative director said: “[The event] was a perfect mix of different cultural and artistic genres, and the participating young people were in awe of the exhibitions that they had the chance to visit.”

SlamJam 2018 will start in schools after Christmas, with a series of local competitions culminating in a grand final to be held in June.