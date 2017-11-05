Tiger time for keen reader

The winners of a prize draw run by the Sleaford Library have received their rewards.

Noah Bates (pictured left) and Chloe Hardy (right) had each completed the Summer Reading Challenge - to read six library books over the summer holiday, designed to encourage children to keep up with their reading skills over the long break.

Library team leader Kay Ablard (also pictured) explained they had been entered into a prize draw alongside around 1,500 children in Lincolnshire who had also completed the challenge.

Noah won the star prize of a tiger experience for four people at the Lincolnshire Wildlife Park. Chloe won a family admission for five people to the Lincolnshire Wildlife Park.

All children who completed the reading challenge were rewarded with certificates at a ceremony held in the library last month.