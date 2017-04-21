VIDEO: Sleaford dance studio teachers doing a 12-HOUR Macarena Marathon today!

Remember dancing along and joining in the moves to that 1990s party hit ‘The Macarena’ by Los Del Rio? What if you did it for 12 hours?

That is what a team of six dance teachers from a Sleaford studio are doing today (Friday) for charity.

Hey Macarena! From left - Go Dance teachers Rachael Nel, Harriet Spence and Jade Mountain keep moving to the Macarena Marathon beat for charity. EMN-170421-140518001

Tutors Jade Mountain, Rachael Nel, Harriet Spence, Helen Black, Zoe Fyfe and Amy Guilliatt are doing a 12-hour Macarena Marathon were originally hoping to raise at least £200 for Live Life Give Life supporting organ donation and raising awareness for the scheme and they have already smashed it, collecting over £500 so far.

One of the teachers, Harriet Spence, explained: “We are doing two hours each straight, so it will be 12 hours in total. From 8.30am-8.30pm.”

They are dancing the same song throughout the day and so said they will all be fed up of hearing it by the end of the day.

“If anyone wants to join in with us they are welcome to come down,” she said. She hoped some of the dancers coming along to classes from 3.30pm will join in too.

Two hours into the Macarena Marathon. Go Dance teachers Rachael Nel and Harriet Spence. EMN-170421-140536001

The moves are coming very naturally at least, with the dancers all knowing them since childhood. Fellow teacher Rachael Nel said the legs and feet are really the parts that are really aching at the end of her session.

Already thinking ahead to next time, Harriet said someone had already suggested diong another party dance marathon to Saturday Night by Wigfield.

You can donate via their web page: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Go-Dance-Studios