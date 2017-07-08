Young designer talent on show at NCCD after awards ceremony

The winners of this year’s Lincolnshire Young Designer of the Year competition hosted by Sleaford’s National Centre for Craft and Design were celebrated on Friday evening.

Students from across the county were invited to enter the event, in its third year, created to celebrate local young creative talent.

Freya Hide of Kesteven and Sleaford High School with her winning design. EMN-170307-160650001

The competition was founded by the NCCD and St George’s Academy’s DT teacher Rebecca Topps. She has been awarded an Outstanding Teacher Design and Technology Award by the Design and Technology Association

The students’ work is being exhibited in the NCCD’s Roof Gallery for the next couple of weeks and the competition was sponsored by Cathodic Protection and Slam Design who are offering work experience.

An independent judging panel had the task of selecting an overall winner from a starting list of 70 entries, who was James Scott-Murphy for an arc-shaped floor lamp. A further four awards for innovation, artistic excellence, exceptional research and development and most inspirational concept were awarded plus, highly commended awards.

Kesteven and Sleaford High School A-level student Freya Hide, 18, from Greylees, won the award for Artistic Excellence and was pleased having been shortlisted last year as well. Her ambition is to go into medical science. But she said she may always have this talent to fall back on.