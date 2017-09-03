Audiences to work out ‘who dunnit’ in Metheringham amateur drama group

To celebrate 25 years, Metheringham Amateur Dramatics is hosting a murder mystery play next month.

Who Killed The Vicar? will first be performed at Dunston Village Hall on Saturday, September 16, at 7.30pm.

The opening night will be a gala performance to celebrate the achievements of the group.

Other performances will be on Friday, September 22, and Friday, September 29, in the same venue, at 7.30pm.

Audiences will enjoy a three-course meal as they try and work out who dunnit.

There will also be a raffle.

There can be a maximum of six people per table, or individual places are also available.

Tickets are priced at £20 per person.

They are available from Salon 32, in High Street, Metheringham.

All profits will go to the International Bomber Command Centre, in Canwick, a world-class facility to serve as a point for recognition, remembrance and reconciliation for Bomber Command.

For further details on the play and future performances, search for Metheringham Amateur Dramatics on Facebook.