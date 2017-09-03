Audiences to work out ‘who dunnit’ in Metheringham amateur drama group

To celebrate 25 years, Metheringham Amateur Dramatics is hosting a murder mystery play next month.
Who Killed The Vicar? will first be performed at Dunston Village Hall on Saturday, September 16, at 7.30pm.
The opening night will be a gala performance to celebrate the achievements of the group.
Other performances will be on Friday, September 22, and Friday, September 29, in the same venue, at 7.30pm.
Audiences will enjoy a three-course meal as they try and work out who dunnit.
There will also be a raffle.
There can be a maximum of six people per table, or individual places are also available.
Tickets are priced at £20 per person.
They are available from Salon 32, in High Street, Metheringham.
All profits will go to the International Bomber Command Centre, in Canwick, a world-class facility to serve as a point for recognition, remembrance and reconciliation for Bomber Command.
For further details on the play and future performances, search for Metheringham Amateur Dramatics on Facebook.
Almost Done!
Registering with Sleaford Standard means you're ok with our terms and conditions.