Band to play charity concert at school

Sleaford Concert Band will pay tribute to the history of the RAF at a concert in in St George’s Academy, in Sleaford on Saturday, March 11.

The Bomber County Charity Concert is in aid of the Royal Air Force Association (RAFA) Cranwell Branch Wings Appeal.

It is the RAFA’s fundraising campaign which raises about £1.8 million every year, through collections, events and other fundraising activities.

Director of music for Sleaford Concert Band Jim McQuade said: “For the first time in its 19 year history, The Sleaford Concert Band is performing a concert in aid of the RAFA Wings Appeal.

“The local Cranwell branch invited the band to stage the concert and everyone in the band is really looking forward to the experience.”

The opening pieces in the concert will be a musical tribute to the history of the RAF.

Tickets for the concert are priced at £7.50 each.

They are available from The Arcade Cobbler, in Bristol Arcade, Hockmeyer Motors in Holdingham Garage, F. Troops and Son, in The Garage, in Leadenham and SPAR at RAF Cranwell.