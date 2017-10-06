Barnaby Rudge brought to life

A theatrical adpation of a Charles Dickens novel is coming to a town near Sleaford next week.

Northumberland Theatre Company present Barnaby Rudge at the Terry O’Toole Theatre, in North Hykeham, on Thursday, October 12, as part of the Lincolnshire Rural Touring programme, which brings high quality theatre to remote areas.

Adapted for stage by Stewart Howson, the play focuses on Barnaby, a young man drawn into the Gordon Riots of the late 18th century when a storm was falsely whipped up about an impending Catholic takeover of Britain.

It starts with an unsolved murder and goes on to involve conspiracy, blackmail and abduction.

A spokesman from Lincolnshire Rural Touring said: “With its high drama, strange secrets and ghostly doublings, Barnaby Rudge is a powerful blend of historical realism and ‘grotesque’ melodrama.”

Stewart said: “We are going to play down or even completely ignore many of the other wonderful characters and subplots and follow Barnaby’s exciting story and await his fate with bated breath.”

The show starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced at £12 for adults, £10 for concessions, and £7.50 for those under the age of 16, are available from 01522 883311.