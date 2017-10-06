Belton hosts its Autumn Fayre

Belton House near Grantham will be holding its annual Autumn Fayre on Saturday October 14 and Sunday October 15.

Seasonal activities and outdoor entertainment will be on offer over the weekend, as well as a chance to explore Belton’s history and 1,300 acres of deer park.

The two day Autumn Fayre offers families the chance to immerse themselves in all things autumnal, from learning forest skills with Silverback Bushcraft, and den building in Lincolnshire’s largest outdoor adventure playground, to exploring autumn with the RSPB’s Nature’s Colour trail.

New for 2017, chainsaw artist Andrew Frost will be creating live action wood carvings in preparation for Belton’s Christmas display, at the fayre on the Sunday.

Browse a selection of handmade arts, crafts and foods that celebrate the best regional produce. With local traders selling a variety of foods, vintage linens, handmade jewellery, leather bags, garden items, home décor and more, the fayre promises there will be a treat to be found by all.

Plus, four-legged friends need not miss out on the fun, with Lincolnshire Greyhound Trust’s annual greyhound walk around the parkland taking place on the Sunday, starting at 11am.

The Wobbly Bodger will also be demonstrating traditional artisan heritage crafts as he creates fan carved birds over the weekend.

Belton’s Autumn Fayre will take place from 9.30am – 5.30pm, with different activities throughout the weekend.

Grounds admission applies. Visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/belton-house for more information.