Big Brother’s celebrity stripper Lotan Carter to peel off in parish hall

Big Brother contestant and former Dream Boy Lotan Carter is set to make an appearance at a village fundraiser near Sleaford.

Lotan will be appearing as part of a Ladies Night in Billinghay Village Hall on Saturday, November 11.

The event follows a successful Ladies Night last year, which raised about £450 towards the village hall and park project.

Once again, the Ladies Night will be raising funds towards a new car park, and regeneration works on the building.

The event has been organised by the Billinghay Village Hall Committee, made up of Amanda Thornton, Hiedi Bower, Melanie Kinsella, Sharon Bunting and Katie Gillver.

Organisers are promising a ‘bigger and better’ event this year, as Lotan will be appearing.

The committee members are all massive fans of Lotan, with Amanda and Melanie travelling to Skegness last year to see Lotan perform with the Dream Boys.

Last week Amanda decided to contact his management via Instagram inviting Lotan to appear at the charity event.

After receiving a yes from Lotan and his management, Amanda said: “We are all in awe at the minute, we are a little bit gobsmacked.

“Something like this doesn’t happen in little old sleepy Billinghay.”

The Ladies Night will feature a disco, stalls, a licensed bar, and of course the main event - Lotan.

Organisers are also appealing for local businesses to donate any raffle prizes, and in return they will promote the business on social media sites.

Tickets are priced at £20 and are limited to 100 people.

They are available now via PayPal payment to pandafaith@outlook.com or by messaging Amanda, Hiedi, Melanie, Sharon or Katie on Facebook.

Alternatively, you can also call Amanda on 07593 125261.