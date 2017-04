The final ceilidh as part of the Big Jig for charity will be held at Carre’s Gramar School, in Sleaford.

On Saturday, April 29, The Lonely Mister Punch and Akmeds Camel will be providing entertainment.

During an interval, Kesteven Morris dancers will also perform.

Doors open at 7pm.

Tickets are priced at £10, which includes a pie and pea supper.

To book tickets, call Kate on 07777 696690 or buy them on the door.

So far £1,000 has been raised for UNICEF.