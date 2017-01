Would-be-authors are invited to join in a Writers’ Workshop at Sleaford Library next week.

Held in a venue dedicated to reading the finished works, join writer Christopher Mooney to learn how to write fiction and use story, plot development and research techniques to develop your writing.

The session is from 2.30-4.30pm on Tuesday, January 17.

Booking is essential as places are strictly limited. See a member of staff at the library for more details or call 01522 782010.