Money will be raised for good causes when a Ruskington business holds a festive fundraiser on Saturday.

Tulip Ruskington, in Sleaford Road, is staging an event in aid of homeless charity Shelter and the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.

It will begin with a mini Christmas market in the factory’s car park, running from 5pm to 7.30pm.

A lantern parade, plus singing from the Winchelsea School Choir, will follow.