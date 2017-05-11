Celebration of talented artists

Two new exhibitions celebrating the work of local and regional artists are coming to Sleaford’s National Centre for Craft and Design (NCCD).

The Collectors: Made In The East Midlands opens on Saturday, May 20, and presents work from four regional ceramic artists.

Made In The East Midlands will feature works from Ann Povey, Jennie McCall, Kathryn Parsons and Paula Briggs.

This complements the national touring show Made In The Middle, which opens on Saturday, May 13, and showcases craft and art by makers in the Midlands.

Made In The Middle is in its eighth series, and is part of Craftspace’s 30th anniversary programme.

Building on the success of The Good, The Bad, and The Beautiful, both exhibitions will have objects which can be handled.

There will also be activities held throughout summer at the NCCD in accordance with the two exhibitions.

These include assembling memories into blankets this Saturday, May 13, from 10am to 2pm with Katrina Thompson, and relaxation sessions on Monday, June 12, and Monday, June 19, from 11.30am to noon.

For more details on workshops, visit: www.nationalcraftanddesign.org.uk or call 01529 308710.