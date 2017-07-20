Celebrity touch to exhibition at NCCD

An exhibition featuring items designed for and worn by celebrities such as Lady Gaga is coming to the National Centre for Craft and Design (NCCD).

The World Is Your Dressing Up Box will open at the venue in Navigation Wharf this Saturday, July 22.

According to a spokesman from NCCD, ‘the exhibition will transform the gallery into a giant emporium of wonder and oppulence’.

It will present fashion pieces made for celebrities and the work of leaders in fashion and costume design.

It will include a headpiece worn by Lady Gaga, which was designed by Shilpa Chavan, a London College of Fashion graduate.

The double boot designed by Kobi Levi, which was used in Lady Gaga’s music video for Born This Way, will also feature.

Designs for the Union Jack boots worn by Geri Halliwell will also be on show.

Dauvit Alexander, who exhibited at Made in the Middle exhibition, will showcase pieces inspired by when men wore elaborate jewellery.

Those with a sweet tooth will love Shoe Bakery, which combines women’s shoes with unique cupcake, ice cream and cinnamon bun designs.

Activities and events will also be taking place.

For details, visit www.nationalcraftanddesign.org.uk