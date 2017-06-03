Coming of age play for venue

A coming of age production will be performed at Sleaford Playhouse, in Westgate.

MJS Productions present The 69 Shades of Beige on Friday, June 16, at 7.30pm.

The play focuses on a college leaver who lives at home with his mum, and dwells on how dull his life is.

His fortunes change when he wins money on a scratch card, and takes his friend to Spain for a holiday.

Starring in the play are Nikki Law, Danielle Stark and Matt Sargent who runs MJS Productions.

Last year, their touring show Teechers proved very popular at Sleaford Playhouse.

Matt said: “The cast were great last time and really brought the show to life. I wanted to keep that energy going but with a totally different show which brings new challenges.”

On The 69 Shades of Beige, Matt said: “The show promises to have plenty of laughs, reams of larger than life characters and the odd moment of poignancy too.”

Doors open at 7pm and the show is from 7.30pm.

The play is not recommended for those under the age of 13.

Tickets are priced at £10 for adults, and £9 for concessions.

They are available from www.sleafordplayhouse.co.uk, or by calling 0333 666 3366.