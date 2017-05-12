Community fete to be held at pub

A village fete will be held at The Red Lion, in Newton, raising funds for the village church.

Next Saturday, May 20, the pub will host the event from 2pm to 6pm.

Visitors can enjoy live music in the car park, and there will also be Morris Dancers at 3pm and throughout the day.

Four-legged friends have their chance to shine in a dog show from 3pm to 4.30pm, with prizes awarded on the day.

Youngsters can have fun in an amusement garden with hook a duck, challenge your strength, coconut shy and other giant garden games from 2pm to 6pm.

There will be a barbecue from 1pm to 6pm, with coffee and cake available throughout the day, and a tombola.

Evening entertainment will be provided by a disco and there is a hot buffet from 7pm to 11pm.

Activities are scheduled to take place in the car park and garden, weather permitting.

The pub will also be open from noon as normal.

Stalls and pitches are available.

Call Phil and Sharon on 01529 497256 or search for redlionnewton on Facebook.