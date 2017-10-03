Concert in aid of church restoration

A fundraising concert is set to take place in Timberland, near Sleaford, this weekend.

SOLO Classical Guitar Ensemble of South Lincolnshire present Music no Boundaries in Timberland Methodist Church Hall on Saturday, October 7.

Members of the ensemble come from the Sleaford and Boston area.

The concert will include a selection of popular and classical music for audiences.

It is in aid of the Timberland Methodist Church Refurbishment Fund.

Work wanted includes the installation of a disabled toilet.

A buffet with tea and coffee will be available for audiences during the interval.

Doors open at 7.10pm, with music from 7.30pm.

Tickets for the concert, which includes the buffet, are priced at £6.

Parking is available on the road outside the church along West Street and down Church Lane.

Audiences will sit on wooden pews, so are invited to bring cushions if required to ensure maximum comfort.

To reserve tickets, call Jane on 01526 378147 or call Paul on 07990 933682.