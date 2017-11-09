Search

Concert with town’s vintage brass band

Sleaford Vintage Brass Band are set to entertain audiences in a village near Sleaford this week.

A Concert for November will take place in St Andrew’s Church, Billingborough, on Friday, November 10.

Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

Tickets, priced at £8, are available from 01529 240870 or 01529 241325.

Tickets include wine and nibbles.

Proceeds from the evening will go to St Andrew’s Church and Help for Heroes.