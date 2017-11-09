Concert with town’s vintage brass band

Sleaford Vintage Brass Band are set to entertain audiences in a village near Sleaford this week.
A Concert for November will take place in St Andrew’s Church, Billingborough, on Friday, November 10.
Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.
Tickets, priced at £8, are available from 01529 240870 or 01529 241325.
Tickets include wine and nibbles.
Proceeds from the evening will go to St Andrew’s Church and Help for Heroes.
Almost Done!
Registering with Sleaford Standard means you're ok with our terms and conditions.