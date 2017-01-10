Council chairman’s quiz night

Could your collective knowledge earn you and five of your friends the title of the Brains of Kesteven?

The annual Chairman’s Charity Quiz Night is taking place on Friday, January 20, at 7pm and you can book your tickets now.

All money raised will go to Coun John Money, the chairman of North Kesteven District Council’s charity, St Barnabas Hospice Lincolnshire, an organisation that helps and supports people facing the end of their life with dignified and compassionate care.

Coun Money said: “I am sure it will be a great night and I would love to see as many of you there as possible.”

Entry costs £7 per person in teams of up to six. A light supper is included, with a limited bar of wine, beer and soft drinks.

The quiz will take place in the Civic Suite at North Kesteven District Council Offices, Kesteven Street, Sleaford.

For more information, or to book a place, call 01529 308220.