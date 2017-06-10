Discover more about watermill in Sleaford

A milling day will take place this Sunday, June 11, at Cogglesford Watermill, in East Road, Sleaford. From 11am to 4pm, visitors can see the mill in action. You can also purchase a bag of homemade flour on sale at the shop. For more, call 01529 308102.

