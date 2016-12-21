Don’t miss Snow White at Guildhall

Panto season is in full swing at the Guildhall Arts Centre, in Grantham.

Polka Dot Pantomimes present Snow White and The Seven Dwarves running until the beginning of January.

Snow White joined by the evil Queen Morgana EMN-161215-111253001

The show stars Kelly Wines as Queen Morgana, Sophie Holt as Snow White and Dan Stark as Prince Charming.

Shows this week are at 10.30am on Friday, December 23 and Saturday, December 24, 2pm today (Wednesday) tomorrow, (Thursday), Friday, December 23, and Saturday, December 24.

There are also evening shows at 6.30pm on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Tickets are priced at £14 for adults and £12.50 for concessions. All ticket orders are subject to a £1 fee when purchased online.

A spokesman from Polka Dot Pantomimes said: “Featuring spell-binding scenery, dazzling costumes and amazing special effects - including a flying Wicked Queen which has to be seen to be believed, the pantomime is suitable for those aged 3 - 103, and ticket sales are already at an all time high.”

To buy tickets for future shows, visit: www.guildhallartscentre.com