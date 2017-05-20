Drama society present comedic play

A classic black comedy is coming to Sleaford Playhouse for four nights of entertainment next week.

Sleaford Little Theatre present Natural Causes next Wednesday, May 24, to Saturday, May 27.

The play follows Vincent, a professional suicide merchant, who has been hired by character Walter Bryce, but Vincent mistakenly thinks that his killer potion is for Walter.

It becomes apparent that Walter’s wife Celia could be the client, due to her typed and unsigned suicide letters.

Several attempts at poisoning characters result in a rubber plant infected with the toxic substance instead.

Doors open 30 minutes prior to each show.

Performances are at 7.30pm on Wednesday, May 24, Thursday, May 25, Friday, May 26, and Saturday, May 27.

Tickets are priced at £9 or £10 for adults, and £8 or £9 for concessions depending on seating.

They are available by visiting www.sleafordplayhouse.co.uk, or by calling the box office on 0333 666 3366.

They are also available from Animal Magic, in Westgate, Sleaford.

Sleaford Little Theatre are putting on two more shows at the Playhouse this year entitled And Evermore Shall Be So, and The Sleeping Beauty.