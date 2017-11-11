‘Dynamic journey’ with musical duo

Folk music fans are in for a treat as a transatlantic duo are coming to North Hykeham, near Sleaford.

James Hickman and Dan Cassidy will be at the Terry O’Toole Theatre, in Moor Lane, next Friday, November 17.

The duo formed in 2008, with James coming from Shrewsbury, and Dan from Maryland, USA.

A spokesman from the Terry O’Toole Theatre said: “James Hickman’s emotive, soaring vocals and driving guitar is complemented by Dan Cassidy’s ingenious and virtuosic fiddle playing.

“Their sound flows from the connection between British and American folk and is bursting with all the humour, heartbreak and excitement of these genres.

“With Hickman’s lively English wit of Hickman set against Cassidy’s bone-dry irony and American drawl, the duo take their audience on a dynamic and unforgettable transatlantic journey.”

Tickets, priced at £12 for adults, £10 for concessions, and £7.50 for children under the age of 16, are available from www.terryotoole.org.uk or the box office by calling 01522 883311.