Egg-cellent day out for the whole family at Swaton Vintage Day and World Egg Throwing Championships

An event which attracts international competitors from more than 9,000 miles away returns this weekend.

The Swaton Vintage Day and World Egg Throwing Championships is this Sunday, June 25, in The Park, in Thorpe Latimer, near Sleaford.

Gates open at 10.30am for visitors with attractions including vintage and classic motorcycles, cars, and tractors, a craft tent, trade stands and exhibitions, children’s rides and games, and the return of a novelty dog show.

There will also be refreshments of tea, hog roast, real ale and much more.

This year marks the 12th outing of the World Egg Throwing Championships, which attracts competitors from Australia, New Zealand, and Germany.

Nick Hornstein and Robbie Hollander are hoping to smash the current World Record of 76.23 metres. They were crowned New Zealand 2017 Two Egg Throw and Catch Champions in March.

Heats will be held from 2pm, with the final scheduled for 4pm.

The show raises funds each year for good causes. Since 1994, more than £100,000 has been raised.

Entry is priced at £5 for adults, £4 for seniors, £3 for children, and free for under fives.

For details, visit www.swatonvintageday.co.uk