Enjoy musical journey with talented Lynn

Folk singer Lynn McFarland will entertain audiences with authentic Americana music in Sleaford next week.

Lynn will be at Sleaford Library, in Market Place, on Sunday, December 3, from noon to 1pm.

Lynn is a multi instrumentalist, but mainly sticks to guitar, banjo, harmonica and percussion.

Born in the USA, Lynn then relocated to Lincolnshire.

The concert will include North American music, traditional folk songs, and some Christmas classics.