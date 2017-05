A musician who starred in the West End production Warhorse is coming to Ashby de Launde Village Hall.

Bob Fox presents The Warhorse Songman next Thursday, May 11, at 7.30.

Bob played songman in the National Theatre’s production of Warhorse from 2011 to 2013, and then starred in the touring play.

In the press, he is described as ‘the most complete male artist in English folk’.

Tickets are priced at £10 from 01526 323353 or 01526 322571, or £12.50 on the door.