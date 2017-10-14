Exhiibtion honours late founder of village art club near Sleaford

A popular art group is holding its 11th biennial art exhibition in a village near Sleaford, with the latest event honouring a late founder member.

More than 350 works will be on show when South Lafford Art Group hosts the event at Folkingham Village Hall, on Saturday, October 22, and Sunday, October 23, between 10am and 5pm.

This year is particularly special as it remembers Celia Leyshon, who lost her fight against cancer in May this year.

Celia founded the group in 1994 and in her memory nine of her paintings will be on sale.

Proceeds from the sale of these paintings will be going to St Barnabas Hospice, and there will also be collection buckets.

Other proceeds raised will go towards supporting South Lafford Art Group.

All of the regular members are exhibiting paintings and cards.

One new member will also be offering a selection of pyrography, the art of decorating wood or other materials with burn marks.

Tea, coffee and cake will be available for visitors.

It is a free exhibition to attend.