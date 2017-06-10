Explore history of Sleaford in guided walk

You are invited on a walk of discovery around Sleaford.

Local historian Simon Pawley will lead the walk as he follows the new ‘When in Sleaford’ arts heritage trail.

The trail is inspired by the rich heritage of the town and features a series of bronze roundels sited in pavements and on walls, mapping out pathways and informing people about existing public artworks.

Meeting at Navigation House, the walk will include some of the town’s most significant historical sites such as Cogglesford Watermill, Eastgate Almshouses, the Manor House, Lollycocks Field and the National Centre for Craft and Design.

The walk on Sunday starts at 10.30am, meeting at Navigation House and take approximately one -and-a-half hours.

For more information contact 01529 305904 or email navigationhouse@n-kesteven.gov.uk