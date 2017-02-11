Family fun day by the riverside

With half term approaching, Countryside NK has organised a family friendly event in Sleaford.

On Thursday, February 16, visitors can take part in a series of activities along the riverside.

A spokesman from Countryside NK: “From a working watermill to a wetland meadow, discover crafts, nature trails and much more!”

At 10.30am visitors can explore Cogglesford Mill, in East Road, or take part in the Molly The Mill Mouse trail. These activities will be available all day.

From 11am there will be craft activities in Cogglesford Mill and Navigation House, in Navigation Wharf.

Visitors can make a corn dolly or a nature-inspired mobile. These activities are also available all day.

At 11am, the WatchNK ranger will be leading a nature explorer walk which is expected to last one hour, booking is essential for this.

At midday, make a bird box inside Cogglesford Mill with a ranger, costing £5 per box.

There will be a final nature explorer walk led by the WatchNK ranger at 1.30pm.

Events for the day will come to an end at 3.30pm.

All events are free of charge unless otherwise stated.

Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times, and clothes for outside activities are recommended.

To book, call 01522 688868