Floyd tribute act is coming to theatre

Tribute will be paid to prog rock legends Pink Floyd at a concert in Sleaford Playhouse.

What The Floyd? will play at the venue in Westgate next Saturday, July 8.

The band was founded by Daniel Bowles, who is a vocalist and guitarist in the band and life-long fan of Pink Floyd.

It also includes Felipe Amorim on drums, Adele Harley on voice and acoustic guitar, Pete Clark on voice and bass, and Richard Smith on keyboards.

The touring show will be loosely based on the legendary P.U.L.S.E tour by Pink Floyd in 1994.

It will feature hits including Another Brick in the Wall, Money, Shine On You Crazy Diamond, Wish You Were Here and Comfortably Numb.

Daniel said: “We’re really looking forward to playing at this wonderful little theatre.

“I can guarantee that Sleaford’s never seen anything quite like this before.”

Doors open at 7pm, and music is from 7.30pm.

Tickets priced at £12 are available from www.sleafordplayhouse.co.uk. A booking fee applies with online sales.

They are also available from 0333 666 3366.