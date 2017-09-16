Fly high with kite making workshops at Belton House

Kite making workshops are taking place at Belton House, near Grantham, next weekend.

Belton House will be holding the workshops on Saturday, September 23, and Sunday, September 24.

Children can make their own kite and then learn to fly it.

Workshops will be running between 9.30am and 4.30pm on both days.

It is £2.50 to take part, and normal admission fees apply.

For details, visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/belton-house