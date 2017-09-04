Free events celebrate heritage

Take a step back in time with several heritage attractions in and around Sleaford opening for free to the public to celebrate the area’s history.

Heritage Lincolnshire’s open days celebrate England’s fantastic architecture and culture by offering free access to places that are usually closed to the public or normally charge for admission.

A spokesman for North Kesteven District Council, which is supporting the events, said: “Every year on four days in September, buildings of every age, style and function throw open their doors and is a once-a-year chance to discover architectural treasures and enjoy a wide range of tours, events and activities that bring local history and culture to life.”

Heritage open days events planned for the area in and around Sleaford include:

l Heckington Windmill – Visit: open Thursday to Sunday 12 to 4pm.

l Cranwell Aviation Heritage Museum - Exhibition: last chance to see High Flying Women Pioneering Aviators. Thursday-Sunday, 10am- 4.30pm.

l St Denis’ Parish Church, Silk Willoughby – Display: Teaching and Preaching. Thursday-Sunday, 10am- 4.30pm.

l Cogglesford Watermill – Visit: History in Action! Milling Day on Sunday 10 September 10, 11am-4pm.

l Sleaford History Group Presents – Baron Hussey, Robert Carre, and the Lincolnshire Rising 1536 – a walk with Simon Pawley. Sunday, 2-3.30pm.

l Welbourn – ‘Will, the Boy from Welbourn - the life and the times of Field Marshal Sir William Robertson. Sunday, 11am-1pm. Booking essential. Call 01400 272623.

l Navigation House – Visit: Describing the Heritage of the Sleaford Navigation. Thursday and Friday, 12-4pm, and Saturday and Sunday, 11am-4.30pm.

lLincolnshire Road Transport Museum – Visit: open Saturday and Sunday.

l Quaker House, Brant Broughton – Exhibition: Brant Broughton Quakers – working towards equality. Open Thursday-Saturday, 10am-4pm, and Sunday, 1-4pm.

For more details visit www.heritagelincolnshire.org and find the online search directory or pick up a Lincolnshire Heritage Open days brochure in many venues across the county. You can also request a brochure by calling North Kesteven District Council’s tourism unit on 01529 308207.