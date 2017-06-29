Fun choir with a difference is coming to Sleaford area and looking for new members

A choir with a difference is set to launch in Ruskington next month and is looking for people to take part.

Fun Chorus runs on a drop-in basis, so there is no obligation to attend each week.

Established in 2015, the choir currently operates across Nottinghamshire, but is now coming to Lincolnshire.

Due to its informal nature, the choir often attracts people who would not be able to commit to the schedule or financial demands of a more traditional choir, for example, those living with illness or who find work an obstacle.

Anna MacArthur, founder of Fun Chorus, said: “Our main focus is to sing for the pure joy of expression, have fun, build confidence and provide an escape for an hour-and-a-half each week.”

Fun Chorus enjoy performing in the community and raising money for local causes.

Anna said: “I’d like us to get involved in the Sleaford community and would be interested to hear from anyone who is looking to raise funds.”

Fun Chorus will be holding a free taster session on Tuesday, July 4, from 7pm to 8pm, in The Winchelsea Centre.

The choir intend to meet in the same venue on Tuesdays from 7pm to 8.30pm. There will be a cost of £5 per session.

For more, visit www.funchorus.com or call 07891 209083.