Fundraiser in support of world record attempt

An autumn village treasure hunt is the latest fundraiser in support of a trio aiming to raise £20,000 through a three-day world record attempt.

Dave Newman, Richard Wells and Shaun Brown will attempt to break the world record for the longest net session of continuous batting, starting on Thursday, November 23.

Funds raised will go to Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance.

The trio have been organising events in aid of the charity, with the latest being a treasure hunt hosted by Ancaster Cricket Club.

It will start at Ancaster Village Hall this Sunday, October 22, at 2.30pm.

Children under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult.

Hot food will be available for participants after the quiz.

Entry to the quiz is a donation to the charity.

For more on the challenge, search for Batting World Record Cricket 2017 on Facebook.

You can also support the trio via a Just Giving page by visting at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/worldrecordcricketnet-2017