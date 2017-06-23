Fundraising concert in Sleaford for church organ

An organist and members of a choral society will join forces for a fundraising concert in Quarrington, near Sleaford.

Organist Rowland Lee and the Sleaford Summer Concort group, made up of members of Sleaford Choral Society, will perform at St Botolph’s Church in the village next Saturday, July 1, at 7.30pm.

Audiences will hear a selection of organ solos, as well as classic songs, from Rowland Lee, who is conductor for Sleaford Choral Society.

This will be followed by three choral items from the Sleaford Summer Concort group, including Mendelssohn’s Elijah.

The concert is in aid of the organ at St Botolph’s Church, which has undergone refurbishments costing £15,000.

Proceeds will help cover the cost of the refurbishments to the 100-year-old organ.

The concert will mark the first major event that audiences will be able to hear the organ following the work.

Doors open at 7.30pm.

Tickets for the concert are priced at £7 which includes wine and nibbles.

They are available from Sleaford Choral Society member Jan Purcell on 01529 306468.

They will also be available on the door.

For details, visit www.sleafordchoralsociety.btck.co.uk