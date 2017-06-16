Gardens open for charitable causes

Two gardens in the Sleaford area will open this weekend as part of the National Gardens Scheme (NGS).

West Syke, in Electric Station Road, Sleaford, will be open to visitors on Sunday, June 18, from noon to 5pm.

The garden of about one acre comprises bog gardens, rockeries, three large ponds, and rambling roses.

Refreshments and cream teas will be available.

Admission is priced at £3 for adults, and free for children.

Another garden which will open is Shangrila, in Little Hale Road, Great Hale.

It will be open from 11am to 5pm for visitors, and is located on the B1394 between Heckington and Helpringham.

The garden of about three acres includes sweeping lawns, herbaceous borders, a lavender bed with seating area, topiary, raised vegetable area and three ponds.

Refreshments and homemade teas will be available.

Admission is priced at £4.50 for adults, and free for children.

The NGS raises more than £2.6 million each year for national nursing, gardening and other causes. For details, visit www.ngs.org.uk