Gardens to open in aid of village church

A host of gardens in a village near Sleaford, will be open to the public this weekend for good causes.

On Saturday, June 24, and Sunday, June 25, gardens in Billingborough will open between 11am and 5pm in aid of St Andrew’s Church.

They will range from an acre garden with a listed building, to a back yard.

Thirty plots of the new village allotments will also be open, and staffed from 11am to 3pm.

Activities and attractions will also be held at St Andrew’s Church over the weekend.

These include plant stalls, a working model railway exhibtion of Billingborough Station, and paintings by Billingborough Art Group.

There will also be a Songs of Praise service in the church at 5pm on Sunday, June 25.

Weather permitting, there will also be a fly past by the Queen’s Memorial Flight Dakota on the same day.

Garden passports are available to gain admission throughout the weekend.

Entry is priced at £3.50 for adults, and free for children.

Passports can be purchased from Billingborough Post Office or from the church on the days.