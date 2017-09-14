Get the drinks in for Sleaford Oktoberfest

It is time to raise a glass to a Sleaford event that raises thousands of pounds for local charitable causes as it returns this month.

Sleaford Oktoberfest, Sleaford’s premier beer and music festival, is back for a seventh year.

The event is planned and managed by the 14 members of Sleaford and District Round Table who are joined by like-minded volunteers.

The Round Table started the festival in 2011 at the Rugby Club, but after three years realised it outgrew the premises. Now at Boston Road Recreation Ground, the event is closer to the town and within walking distance of many.

The main event is run over two days featuring 40 real ales, 19 ciders, four continental beers and a standard bar. One addition this year is an additional evening. Thursday night is bingo night, sponsored by local business Ringrose Law.

Neil Freeman, who was involved in creating the event, said: “As a local charity with an aim of fundraising and supporting local causes, we came up with the idea of a beer festival. We never thought it would be so successful.”

The event is now held on the penultimate weekend in September around the start of the famous Munich beer festival in Germany.

The first event raised £1,500, but now regularly raises over £10,000 a year. All of that is donated to charities and local good causes. Each year the chairman nominates a charity for part of the annual proceeds. This year’s chairman Steve Dawson has nominated ACT for SMA, The Ally Cadence Trust, a charity committed to supporting families affected by Spinal Muscular Atrophy.

Steve commented: “I am proud to be a part of this small group that puts on such an event and raises lots of money for the community.”

James Lowe is this year’s event organiser. he said: “We are hoping for great weather but whatever is thrown at us, the event will be great.” They are seeking sponsors for the last few barrels to get in touch. Email: Enquiries@SleafordOk toberfest.com.

The bingo night on the Thursday starts at 7pm. Bars will be open and live music playing during intervals. The festival really kicks off on Friday September 22 with live bands throughout the evening, finishing with headline act, Ultra 90’s at 9.30pm.

Saturday is family fun day, with fairground which is there throughout the festival. There will be an arts and craft tent, circus skills workshops, a climbing wall and bouncy castles. There will also be performances by Sleaford Gymnastics Club and the GO Dance studios during the afternoon. To get everybody into the festival vibe, Oompahlievable, a traditional oompah band, will be playing in the afternoon and evening.

Other bands will play during the evening concluding with local band AfterLife.