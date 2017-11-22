Get your chips on the Sunny side of the street!

A family-run fish and chip business opened a new shop in Heckington on Monday as they plan to ‘keep it local’.

Sunny and Narinder Singh, who run Sunny’s Plaice in Sleaford, acquired a chip shop premises in Kyme Road and have had it completely refurbished and extended.

Narinder said the family want to settle down having sold their shops at Bourne, Lincoln and Bardney to focus on their home town while continuing their mobile business.

Narinder explained: “We were tired of all the travelling around the other shops, but we have always had Heckington in mind. We want to do the job we love in our community.”

They have employed six part-time and two full-time staff. Narinder said: “We have longer opening hours, a more varied menu, making sure everything is 100 per cent good quality and fairly priced.”