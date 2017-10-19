Halloween and half term events for kids

Pumpkin rolling, chocolate workshops and spooky stories will be taking place this half term at a Lincolnshire visitor attraction.

Activities run from today (Wednesday) until Sunday, October 29, at Easton Walled Gardens, south west of Sleaford.

Of pumpkin rolling, a spokesman from Easton Walled Gardens said: “Others may try to emulate but where else has the magnificent terraces that are perfect for rolling your pumpkin as far as you can.”

Youngsters can also make a wind streamer, plant a hyacinth bulb or conker, or try the Wren Trail, which has been given a spooky makeover.

Next Wednesday, October 25, mini chocolate workshops will be held at 12.30pm, 1.30pm and 2.30pm.

Children can roll their own truffles, pipe caramels and dip honeycomb.

It is priced at £10 per child.

On Thursday, October 26, children can join Tom the Tale Teller who will be telling spooky stories.

Walks are at 1pm and 2.30pm, and tickets are priced at £5.

To book, visit www.visiteaston.co.uk