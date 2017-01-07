Have a roar-some good time at theatre

TV presenter and scientific expert Ben Garrod will take audiences through their paces with a hands-on look into the world of dinosaurs.

Ben Garrod is known for co-presenting Attenborough on BBC One and The Giant Dinosaur with David Attenborough, and will host a show on Wednesday, February 15, at the New Theatre Royal, in Lincoln.

Children will be able to shout out facts about dinosaurs and discover things they never knew.

Ben Garrod said: “We have all at some point had a fascination with dinosaurs or thought they were pretty cool.

“I want to give families the chance to take everything they thought they knew about these ancient animals and discover the truth.”

A spokesman for the show said: “From bizarre Brontosaurus to peculiar Pamporaptors, this fantastic family event promises to leave children on the edge of their seats and take adults back to their youth.”

Tickets are priced at £16.50 for adults and £13.50 for concessions.

To book, visit: www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk or call 01522 519999.