Heart-warming play about friendships coming to Terry O’Toole Theatre, North Hykeham

A production by award-winning playright Hattie Naylor, whose credits include The Diary of Samuel Pepys on Radio 4, is coming to the Terry O’Toole Theatre, in North Hykeham.

A Salisbury Playhouse and Pentabus Theatre Company Production, As the Crow Flies, comes to the venue in Moore Lane on Thursday, April 26, at 7.30pm.

The story follows Beth, a woman who has relocated to the countryside following her divorce.

A crow named Alfie visits her garden, and they strike up an unlikely friendship.

Director Elizabeth Freestone said: “As the Crow Flies is a very original show.

“I hope it will delight audiences with its theatricality as well as exploring fascinating ideas about our experiences of time.”

In the press, the show has been described as a ‘quirky and heart-warming tale of unlikely friendship and the healing power of time’.

Tickets are priced at £12 for adults, £10 for concessions and £7.50 for children under 16.

To book, visit: www.terrytooletheatre.org.uk or call 01522 883311.