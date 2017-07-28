Heckington Show at 150 - it’s unmissable!

The largest village show in England is back to celebrate its 150th year.

Gates open for the Heckington Show at 9am until 5.30pm for two fun-filled days on Saturday and Sunday (July 29 and 30).

It is a true family day out to enjoy and take part in, combining animal and livestock showing, horticulture and produce, shopping around food courts, trade stands and crafts, athletics, showjumping and cycle racing, and vintage machinery, as well as a heritage area, activity zone, funfair and games, plus main ring spectacular entertainment that would be worth a visit on its own!

On Saturday in the ring you will see children’s races, the J C Balls Digger Dance Display, Red Devils Parachute Display Team, Ye Olde Redtail Falconry displays, the traditional 10-mile road race and three national grass track cycling events.

This is followed from 7pm by a fantastic firework concert which has grown into another must-see since it began 15 years ago, this time featuring Sleaford Concert Band and Queen tribute band Queen II.

On the Sunday there will be Big Pete Monster Trucks, showjumping - including the National 1.30m Open Championship and the Area Trial - vintage tractor drive​ and grand parade of livestock.

A 200-strong team of villagers pull all this together and this year’s 150-year milestone has seen an extra special effort, with a competition in the village to decorate houses in celebration and to welcome visitors.

Heckington’s own 8 Sail Brewery have produced commemorative pint beer glasses, available from the brewery on Hale Road, Heckington - next door to the windmill.

Show committee chairman Charles Pinchbeck has been glad of the rain to soften up the ground for the showjumpers. He said: “Final preparations are going very well. We spend weeks planning it and then have two weeks to turn a meadow into a showground.

“We have a really good, hard working team of volunteers.”

Even the weekend badges are special for this anniversary. Mr Pinchbeck said: “We have done our once-in-a-generation black and gold badges and they look really good.”

He added: “We have the best main ring programme we have ever had. We have 13 entries in one shire horse class which will be an incredible display. The cycling will be the best grass track meeting in the country this year and people in the village are really looking forward to such a special show.”

Two day weekend tickets or single day in advance are available at a discounted rate from the Show Office on Eastgate or Donaldson’s DIY on the High Street until 5pm on Friday or online at: http://www.heckingtonshow.org.uk/tickets.html until midnight.

Or you can pay on the gate on the day.

Firework concert entry included in Saturday and two-day tickets. Weekend badges permit access to grandstand.