Historical talk on prolific Lincolnshire church architect Charles Hodgson Fowler

A prolific architect who worked on more than 50 churches in Lincolnshire forms the subject of a historical talk taking place in Sleaford next week.

The presentation, organised by Sleaford History Group, will take place on Thursday, September 21, at 7.30pm.

It will be held in St Deny’s Church Room, in Market Place.

The talk will be entitled Charles Hodgson Fowler, architect.

It will be given by The Rev John Wickstead.

Charles Hodgson Fowler was a prolific architect who built or restored more than 50 churches in Lincolnshire during his career.

He served as architect to Lincoln Cathedral and the Lincoln Diocese.

He worked on new and rebuilt churches including St Peter’s Church, in Woodhall Spa and St Lawrence’s Church, in Revesby.

Charles also spent some time working in Durham, York and Nottingham.

Mr Wickstead has published a study of Charles’ work entitled Charles Hodgson Fowler: Durham Architect and his churches.