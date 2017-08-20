History talk in aviation museum hall

A former RAF Squadron Leader will give a talk at Metheringham Airfield Visitor Centre next Wednesday, August 23.

David Stubbs’ talk will be called Long Range Fighters in WWII, and will start at 7.30pm.

It will be held in the Peter Scoley Hall, and has been organised by Friends of Metheringham Airfield.

It is free for members of Friends of Metheringham Airfield, and £5 for non-members. Tickets are available on the door.

Refreshments will be available.