Hundreds flock to village events

Hundreds turned out for two events held in a village near Sleaford, helping raise more than £1,000 in total for the community.

Cliffside Villages Garden and Produce Show has been hailed a ‘great success’ by show secretaries Janis Tunaley and Tracy Shaw.

Pictured is Graeme Reynolds, who won Adult Best in Show for his photograph entry. EMN-170809-130555001

The 35th show took place at Wellingore Memorial Hall on Sunday, September 3.

The show raised about £300 for the venue.

It attracted more than 400 entries across the seven classes which were fruit and vegetable, flowers and floral arts, preserves, baking, handicrafts, photography and children.

Prizes presented by Jane Mundy were awarded to Joseph Dodd, five, who won two awards, Rosie Theaker, Jenny Cawthorne, who won two awards, Glo Reed, Desmond Avery, Graeme Reynolds, who won two awards, and joint winners Chloe and Joseph Dodd.

Pictured is Joseph Dodd, five, who won Best in Class jointly with Chloe Dodd (not pictured) for their Lego models. EMN-170809-130832001

Organisers have thanked Wellingore Women’s Institute for baking and serving refreshments.

Thanks are also given to donors of raffle prizes, Optima Graphic Design for design and signage, judges and everyone who entered.

Janis said: “It was a great success. It was really good to see so much interest from families, especially children.

“It is a really nice community event for people to get together.”

Next year’s garden and produce show will take place on Sunday, September 2.

Wellingore Memorial Hall was also the venue for the third Party in the Park event, which was held by Wellingore Parish Council on Saturday, September 2.

For the first time, a fun dog show featured as part of the fun, with between 40 and 50 pooches took part in the various categories.

Kids could also take part in events, with a mini-olympics held.

Youngsters competed in a running race, hopping race and wheelbarrow race.

There was also music from Inferno, as well as a bouncy castle, barbecue, stalls, games and glasses of prosecco.

The Party in the Park attracted about 250 people, according to one of the organisers Richard Jenkins.

Richard said: “It was glorious weather this year, and it was a fun day enjoyed by all.”

About £750 was raised at the event, which will go towards Wellingore Memorial Hall. Money will also go towards fixing potholes in the driveway around the hall.