Hunt for chocolate eggs during days out fit for all the family at Easter at Belton House

A National Trust property near Sleaford is putting on lots of activities this Easter.

Belton House has Easter fun running from Saturday, April 1, to Sunday April 23.

There is a puppet show perfect for youngsters from 11am to 4pm tomorrow (Thursday, April 6).

Families can enjoy a tour of the house from 11am today (Thursday, April 6), Thursday, April 13, and Thursday, April 20.

There is a challenge to make 50 things this Friday, April 7. Visitors can make a trail with sticks and mark a path through the woods for friends to follow.

Visitors are invited back on Friday, April 21, to build a den using branches, twigs and leaves.

There is storytelling in the bell tent on Wednesday, April 12, from 10.30am to 4.30pm.

Take part in a Cadbury Egg Hunt from Friday, April 14, to Monday, April 17, between 9.30am and 4.30pm. It costs £3 to enter.

Keen gardeners can plant some spring bulbs on Sunday, April 23, between 2pm and 4pm.

To find out more, visit: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/belton-house