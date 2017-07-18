Join in free weekend of sport at Lincolnshire venues

People are invited to join in a free weekend of sport being offered at leisure venues in North Kesteven.

This weekend One NK in North Hykeham and 1Life at Sleaford will be offering free activities as a part of Active Lincolnshire’s Free Weekend of Sport.

Facilities across the whole county are opening their doors to Lincolnshire residents and encouraging more people to be more active, more often. Activities include free taster sessions, coaching or free access to fitness classes and group exercise.

At One NK in North Hykeham, enjoy free hire of their badminton and tennis courts or hire 1Life at Sleaford’s squash courts for free (subject to availability). For more information call One NK on 01522 883311 or 1Life at Sleaford on 01529 304770. For more information about either centre visit www.1life.co.uk.

The NK Outreach Team will also be offering their new come and climb session this Sunday for free. Drop in between 10am and 1pm at One NK in North Hykeham to take part. You can stay for as little or as long as you like. Remember to wear sensible shoes and clothing (shorts/trousers). For more information about come and climb sessions contact Victoria Chapman on 01522 694353 or 07572 080716. Alternatively email victoria.chapman@1life.co.uk.

For anyone looking for something a bit more relaxed, the NK Social Strollers will have their regular walk on Saturday at 10am starting at One NK. All walks are free to attend and last for up to one hour. For more information contact Dean Reed on 01522 870272 or email dean.reed@1life.co.uk. It will also be the final weekend of the North Kesteven Walking Festival and will conclude with two free walks:

Woods and Wildlife is on Saturday July 22, meet at 10am for 10.30am start at The Natural World Centre, Whisby Nature Park, Moor Lane, Thorpe on the Hill, Lincoln, LN6 9BW. The distance is 7.4 miles (allow 3.5 hours). This is classed as moderately challenging.

The second walk is called In Search of Queen Eleanor. Meet at Skellingthorpe Community Centre car park, Skellingthorpe, LN6 5UT on Saturday July 22, 1.45pm for 2pm start. The distance is 7.5 miles (allow 3.5 hours). Again the walk is moderately challenging.

For more information or to book, contact the events team on 01522 694353 or email countrysidenk@1life.co.uk. For more information about the North Kesteven Walking Festival visit www.1life.co.uk/nkwalkingfestival.